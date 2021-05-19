News / Metro

Blueprint boost for Fengxian District tourism

Hu Min
  19:17 UTC+8, 2021-05-19       0
City authorities say a south Shanghai cultural landmark cluster is being created in the district and that a number of major events will be held in the district soon. 
Ti Gong

The Shanghai Administration of Culture and Tourism honors five attractions in Fengxian District as "recommended places at the doorway" for residents. 

Fengxian District’s tourism development got a boost on Wednesday when the city authorities released a tourism blueprint for Fengxian New City on China Tourism Day. 

An intelligent tour system providing smart tour experiences and guides was launched on the district's tourism WeChat account. 

Tour passes for the Nine Trees Future Art Center and Oriental Beauty Valley in the district and seven tourist destinations in the Yangtze River Delta region were issued.

A south Shanghai cultural landmark cluster is being created in the district, and a flower sea and makeup carnival, as well as a cultural relic exhibition about the Sanxingdui Ruins in southwest China's Sichuan Province, will be held in the district soon, authorities said. 

Shanghai’s culture and tourism administration and the Fengxian government have signed a strategic cooperation agreement to enhance the development of Fengxian New City. 

Five tourist attractions in the district, including Shen’s Garden, a four-story Western-style private villa built around the 1920s, and Xianyuan Garden were honored as "recommended places at the doorway" by the administration at Wednesday’s event. 

City authorities will highlight coordinated development of cultural influence and industrial competitiveness, and the five “new cities” will power the future development of Shanghai and inject vitality into the city, said Fang Shizhong, the administration’s director. 

Shanghai unveiled its plan to develop five "new cities" in Jiading, Qingpu, Songjiang, Fengxian and Nanhui in late January as part of the city government’s effort to seek new engines for future economic and social growth.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Liu Qi
