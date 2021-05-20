News / Metro

Party congress memorial to open before July

The official opening of the Memorial of the First National Congress of the Communist Party of China is part of a series of events in Shanghai to mark the CPC's 100th anniversary.
Wang Rongjiang / SHINE

The Memorial of the First National Congress of the Communist Party of China

The Memorial of the First National Congress of the Communist Party of China will officially open in June as part of a series of events in Shanghai to mark the 100th anniversary of the founding of the Communist Party of China.

Work on the new site in Huangpu District where the Party was born in 1921 has been completed and it will open to the public before July 1, said Zhou Huilin, head of the publicity department of the CPC Shanghai Committee.

The memorial will include the former site of the congress and Bowen Girls School, where some of the delegates, including Chairman Mao Zedong (1893-1976), stayed during the meeting, as well as a newly built memorial hall for exhibitions.

A major exhibition about the origins of the Party will be the new memorial’s first exhibition after its grand opening. The “Great Beginning” exhibition will document the original aspirations and missions of the Party.

Over 1,000 exhibits, including 600 cultural relics along with photos, videos, oil paintings, sculptures and multimedia, will show the birth of the Party and the revolutionary practices in Shanghai. The memorial has gathered over 120,000 exhibits.

Five other key Party sites will open or are already open to the public after major facelifts.

The Preparation Office of the First National Congress of the CPC (The Former Editorial Office for the New Youth) and the Former Site of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee (1928-1931), both in downtown Huangpu, have reopened after renovations.

The memorial and the former site of the Party’s Central Military Commission has also been opened. Preservation work has been completed at the former sites of the Secretariat and Special Operations Division of the CPC Central Committee.

Wang Rongjiang / SHINE

Visitors pose in front of the Memorial of the First National Congress of the Communist Party of China during the Labor Day holiday.

The Shanghai People’s Congress plans to release a new regulation on the promotion and protection of these “red resources” by July. The historic sites will have a uniform logo and a new online education platform.

The first batch of 48 historic sites have had tablets or plates erected on the outside of the buildings to highlight their history. A “red culture” map and a mobile app will be launched to include nearly 400 heritage sites of the Party and 147 patriotism education bases.

The city’s major art troupes will stage a total of 413 performances to celebrate the centennial. Over 150 performances will be presented at the city’s five “new cities” and communities, Zhou said.

A number of films, TV series, documentaries, books and music works will focus on the history of the Party as well as the life of Chinese people.

The city’s archives, art galleries, museums and memorials will host exhibitions about the Party’s history, while additional tourist routes will be unveiled to allow people to follow in the footsteps of the city's heroes and experience its revolutionary past.

Meanwhile, local Party organizations and members are being asked to keep solving problems for citizens to revive the original aspirations of the CPC to serve the people.

The city has relocated over 10,800 households living in old residential communities or renovated their houses by April this year. Some 797 elevators have been installed in old residential highrises for the convenience of the elderly by April. The city has also released 11 digitalized life applications and helped accelerate Internet speeds for 360,000 impoverished households for free.

Wang Rongjiang / SHINE

Visitors view an exhibition at the newly opened former site of the Party’s Central Military Commission.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Yang Meiping
