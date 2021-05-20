News / Metro

Foreigners invited to learn about Party history

As China celebrates the Party's 100th anniversary, a series of tours and interview routes have been designed for expats and overseas reporters to visit historic sites. 
Wang Rongjiang / SHINE

Visitors take photographs at an exhibition of CPC history on the Yangpu waterfront.

Foreigners are being invited to learn about Shanghai’s revolutionary past and talk to city residents about the history of the Communist Party of China (CPC) which was born in Shanghai a century ago.

A series of tours and interview routes have been designed for expats and overseas reporters to visit historic CPC sites. They include the Memorial of the First National Congress of the CPC, said Zhou Huilin, head of the publicity department of the CPC Shanghai Committee.

The committee hosted a press conference at the memorial in Huangpu District, where the Party was born in 1921, to introduce the events and celebrations for the 100th anniversary of the founding of the Party.

“We’ve prepared a multitude of exhibitions, various publicity channels and methods to help the foreign friends better observe China and learn about the CPC,” Zhou said.

Shanghai has preserved a total of 612 historic sites related to the revolutionary campaigns between 1919 and 1949. Zhou said each site has vivid stories to tell.

Foreigners are also welcome to work, live, study and travel in Shanghai after the end of the COVID-19 pandemic to learn about the development of the city under the leadership of the Party, Zhou said.

Some local expats have been invited to share their personal experience of the city and their understanding of the Party, he added.

“Shanghai Through Our Eyes” video series, for instance, was launched to show “what is Shanghai like for expats.”

The series has interviews with 100 foreigners – scientists, scholars, sports stars, artists and entrepreneurs – from 30 countries.

Local English language media, including Shanghai Daily, have also published various reports, including many by foreign writers, to help expats learn about the Party, Zhou said.

Wang Rongjiang / SHINE

A sightseeing bus takes passengers to visit various CPC sites in Huangpu District.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Yang Meiping
