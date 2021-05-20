Flooding causes 3-hour delay on Metro Line 15

Water flowing into a tunnel at the construction site of the Guilin Road Station on Metro Line 15 led to delays before enough was pumped out to ensure a safe resumption of traffic.

Trains on a part of Metro Line 15 were delayed for around three hours on Thursday due to a flood in a station under construction, Shanghai Metro said.

The company issued a notice at 10:54am that trains on the line would be delayed for at least 15 minutes between East China University of Science and Technology and Loushanguan Road stations, due to equipment errors.

At 2:32pm, the company said traffic on the driverless line had returned to normal.

According to the company, the delay was caused by a problem at the Guilin Road Station construction site.

Water was found to be flowing into the tunnel at the station at 9:20am, the company said.

While work to locate the problem started, by 11am, the water inside the line was considered a risk to the safety of the trains. It had also affected some signal equipment, the company said.

The water was pumped out of the tunnel and by 12:40pm it was considered to be safe for normal traffic, the company said.

A contingency plan to transport passengers had been triggered with over 20 buses engaged to transport people between East China University of Science and Technology and Yaohong Road stations.

Metro Line 15 began operations in late January. All of the stations apart from Guilin Road had opened then.

Guilin Road was due to open by the end of June.