Pudong chief procurator under investigation

Yang Yujun, chief procurator and Party secretary of the Pudong New Area People's Procuratorate, turned himself in the CPC Shanghai Committee’s discipline inspection commission and supervisory commission over suspicions of serious violations of Party discipline and law, the disciplinary watchdog said on Thursday.

A statement by the two commissions did not give details of his alleged violations.

Yang, 55, a native of Yancheng in Jiangsu Province, joined the Party in 1988. He started working in 1984 at an investigation and prosecution division of the Shanghai People’s Procuratorate.

Before heading the Pudong New Area People's Procuratorate, he had been deputy chief procurator of the former Zhabei District People's Procuratorate and chief procurator and Party secretary of Songjiang District People’s Procuratorate.