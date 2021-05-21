9 new imported COVID-19 cases reported in Shanghai

Nine imported coronavirus cases were reported in the city on Thursday. They are eight Chinese returning from overseas and an Italian.

Nine imported coronavirus cases were reported in the city on Thursday, said the Shanghai Health Commission on Friday morning. No locally transmitted cases were reported.

The first and the second patients are Chinese studying and working in Brazil who took the same flight and arrived at the Shanghai Pudong International Airport on May 17.

The third patient is a Chinese traveling in the United Arab Emirates who arrived at the Shanghai airport on May 17.

The fourth patient is a Chinese studying in the United States who arrived at the Shanghai airport on May 17.

The fifth patient is a Chinese working in Tunisia who arrived at the Shanghai airport on May 6.

The sixth patient is an Italian who arrived at the Shanghai airport on May 18.

The seventh and the eighth patients are Chinese working in Cambodia who arrived at the Shanghai airport on May 19 on the same flight.

The ninth patient is a Chinese studying in Germany who arrived at the Shanghai airport on May 19.

All the new cases have been transferred to the designated hospital for treatment, while 208 close contacts on the same flights with them have been put under quarantine and observation at designated places.



Meanwhile, six patients were discharged upon recovery.

So far, of all the 1,690 imported cases, 1,627 have been discharged upon recovery and 63 are still hospitalized.

One imported suspected case is undergoing test.

Of all the 371 local cases, 364 have been discharged upon recovery. There have been so far seven local fatalities.

No suspected local cases were reported, and no asymptomatic infection cases are undergoing medical observation now, the local health commission said.