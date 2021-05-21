News / Metro

Denmark seeking cooperation on green energy

Li Qian
  17:58 UTC+8, 2021-05-21
Chinese and Danish experts exchange ideas at city forum on future cooperation in digital transformation and green technology to promote a greener world.
Denmark is seeking closer cooperation with China in green energy, according to the Shanghai-Danish Forum on Science and Technology Cooperation.

This year's forum, with the theme of “Innovative Cooperation for the Future,” focused on digital transformation and green technology.

Shanghai and Aalborg, the third largest city in Denmark, has had an innovation partnership for 15 years, with successful results in fields such as distant water fisheries, new energy cars, energy-saving and emission-reduction.

In 2019, the Shanghai Science and Technology Association signed a memorandum of cooperation with Aalborg to take turns to hold academic meetings and sessions.

Aalborg held the first forum not long after, highlighted by the launch of the city’s first new-energy bus line. The all-electric super-capacitor buses were developed by Chariot Motors, Shanghai Aowei Technology and Suzhou King Long.

Thursday’s forum was part of the 18th Yangtze River Delta Science and Technology Forum in Shanghai.

Experts from China and Denmark shared their views and reported their latest innovation achievements, offering international experience to Shanghai’s ongoing digital transformation and efforts to achieve China’s carbon goal.

Lene Espersen, a former Danish foreign minister who now works for Green Hub Denmark, said the public-private partnership was developing a new water-powered cooling system, and exploring the recycling and reuse of carbon dioxide. She said she was looking forward to working with Chinese companies to promote a greener world.

Energy expert Preben Birr-Pedersen, said northern Europe was paying great attention to China’s fast developing offshore wind energy project, and he saw great possibilities for cross-border cooperation.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Cai Wenjun
