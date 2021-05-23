Concerts in the garden strike right note

Music lovers are treated to two outdoor concerts at the Chenshan Botanical Garden on Saturday and Sunday.

As part of the 2021 Shanghai Radio Festival, the Greenland Classical Music Concerts are presented by the Shanghai Symphony Orchestra and Shanghai Conservatory of Music.

The repertoire includes classic scores by French composers Georges Bizet and Maurice Ravel, and a new version of "Long March Song Cycle," which was created in 1965.

The concerts feature famous conductor Yu Long, baritone Liao Changyong and soprano Huang Ying.

The outdoor concerts have been developed into a cultural brand of Shanghai to spread the charm of classical music. They have also inspired similar events combining music with nature in other Chinese cities.