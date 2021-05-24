Foreign horses quarantine in city prior to national games

Thirty-five horses from the Netherlands are being quarantined for 30 days in Shanghai, and will later be flown to Xi'an, Shaanxi Province, for the 14th National Games of China.

Ti Gong

Ti Gong

Thirty-five horses from the Netherlands are being quarantined for 30 days in Shanghai, and will later be flown to Xi'an in northwest China's Shaanxi Province for the 14th National Games of China to be held in September, Shanghai customs authorities said today.

The horses have been taken to designated quarantine area by customs staff at Pudong International Airport.

The animals had chips screened for identification and temperature checks, and underwent clinical checkups at the airport before being quarantined.Customs officials said there were no problems with any of the horses.

Customs authorities at the airport have so far conducted relevant inbound checking procedures on 144 horses for the event.

The 14th National Games of China takes place from September 15 to 27.