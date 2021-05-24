News / Metro

Foreign horses quarantine in city prior to national games

﻿ Hu Min
Hu Min
  19:27 UTC+8, 2021-05-24       0
Thirty-five horses from the Netherlands are being quarantined for 30 days in Shanghai, and will later be flown to Xi'an, Shaanxi Province, for the 14th National Games of China.
﻿ Hu Min
Hu Min
  19:27 UTC+8, 2021-05-24       0
Foreign horses quarantine in city prior to national games
Ti Gong
A horse being transferred to a designated quarantine area.
Foreign horses quarantine in city prior to national games
Ti Gong
A customs official checks a horse prior to quarantine.

Thirty-five horses from the Netherlands are being quarantined for 30 days in Shanghai, and will later be flown to Xi'an in northwest China's Shaanxi Province for the 14th National Games of China to be held in September, Shanghai customs authorities said today. 

The horses have been taken to designated quarantine area by customs staff at Pudong International Airport. 

The animals had chips screened for identification and temperature checks, and underwent clinical checkups at the airport before being quarantined.
Customs officials said there were no problems with any of the horses.

Customs authorities at the airport have so far conducted relevant inbound checking procedures on 144 horses for the event. 

The 14th National Games of China takes place from September 15 to 27.
Source: SHINE   Editor: Cai Wenjun
﻿
Special Reports
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     