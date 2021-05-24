News / Metro

Shanghai through the eyes of a Turkish expat

The 48th episode of "Shanghai Through Our Eyes" features Turkey's Doruk Keser, chief representative of the Turkiye Is Bankasi A.S. Shanghai Representative Office.
The 48th episode of "Shanghai Through Our Eyes" features Turkish expat Doruk Keser, chief representative of the Turkiye Is Bankasi A.S. Shanghai Representative Office.

Keser has been in Shanghai since 2015 and considers himself Shanghainese – he has named himself Tianshan in Chinese.

Keser is impressed by the ancient Chinese treasures collected by the Shanghai Museum, which reminds him of the Topkapi Palace Museum in Turkey. He thinks Turkey and China have a very good connection between their civilizations.

"We had the ancient Silk Road and we call it the Belt and Road today," Keser says. "We exchanged lots of cultural items and treasures."

He adds: "The Belt and Road not only affects China and the neighborhood countries but also most of the countries trading with China."

Keser believes China will, in a decade, become the country with not only the greatest economy of the world but also in terms of innovation and culture.


