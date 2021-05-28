Live: 2021 Pujiang Innovation Forum - The Belt and Road Seminar

Live: 2021 Pujiang Innovation Forum - The "Belt and Road" Seminar

BRI Innovation cooperation on Green Development, Health Innovation and Digital Development issues
Started from 2020, the global spread of the COVID-19 pandemic and the rapid changes in the world landscape have posed lots of challenges to the sustainable economic and social development of the "Belt and Road" countries, but also have reinforced the conviction of the "Belt and Road" countries to build a community of shared future for mankind together. 

The "Belt and Road" Seminar of Pujiang Innovation Forum 2021 will focus on the open themes of health, digitalization and greenness. The experts and scholars in the fields of scientific and technological innovation from "Belt and Road" countries will discuss about the future path of BRI innovation cooperation.

Belt and Road Initiative
