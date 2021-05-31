News / Metro

Pudong platform to monitor carbon emissions

﻿ Zhu Yuting
Zhu Yuting
  21:04 UTC+8, 2021-05-31       0
Cloud-computing platform based on government-enterprise cooperation top monitor energy consumption of enterprises and provide a map of carbon dioxide emission data.
﻿ Zhu Yuting
Zhu Yuting
  21:04 UTC+8, 2021-05-31       0

China's first smart platform to accurately monitor carbon emission data was launched in the Pudong New Area on Monday to help achieve China's carbon neutrality goal.

The cloud-computing platform based on government-enterprise cooperation can monitor the energy consumption of enterprises with huge power consumption and provide the government with a map of carbon dioxide emission data. 

The platform, mainly developed by the State Grid Shanghai Pudong Power Supply Co, integrates data from electricity, water and gas supplies. The energy consumption and carbon emission data of some 6,500 enterprises will be monitored by the system. 

Pudong platform to monitor carbon emissions
Ti Gong

A carbon-emission map of the Pudong New Area on the smart cloud-computing platform on Monday

It is the first smart energy cloud-computing platform for the energy sector in China, said Chen Yun, director of the company's Internet office.

The country aims to reach peak carbon dioxide emissions by 2030 and achieve carbon neutrality by 2060. Shanghai aims to hit peak carbon-dioxide emissions by 2025.

A strategic cooperation alliance was launched by the Pudong government, State Grid Shanghai Pudong Power Supply Co, State Grid Yingda Group and the Shanghai Environmental and Energy Exchange during Monday's ceremony.

Pudong platform to monitor carbon emissions
Ti Gong

A strategic cooperation alliance is launched to help achieve carbon neutrality in the Pudong New Area.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Yang Meiping
﻿
Special Reports
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     