Pudong platform to monitor carbon emissions

China's first smart platform to accurately monitor carbon emission data was launched in the Pudong New Area on Monday to help achieve China's carbon neutrality goal.

The cloud-computing platform based on government-enterprise cooperation can monitor the energy consumption of enterprises with huge power consumption and provide the government with a map of carbon dioxide emission data.

The platform, mainly developed by the State Grid Shanghai Pudong Power Supply Co, integrates data from electricity, water and gas supplies. The energy consumption and carbon emission data of some 6,500 enterprises will be monitored by the system.

It is the first smart energy cloud-computing platform for the energy sector in China, said Chen Yun, director of the company's Internet office.

The country aims to reach peak carbon dioxide emissions by 2030 and achieve carbon neutrality by 2060. Shanghai aims to hit peak carbon-dioxide emissions by 2025.

A strategic cooperation alliance was launched by the Pudong government, State Grid Shanghai Pudong Power Supply Co, State Grid Yingda Group and the Shanghai Environmental and Energy Exchange during Monday's ceremony.