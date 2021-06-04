News / Metro

Inhalable COVID-19 vaccines coming out soon

﻿ Ke Jiayun
Ke Jiayun
  15:29 UTC+8, 2021-06-04       0
People with phobias about needles can have atomized COVID-19 inhalation vaccines instead of injections in the near future.
﻿ Ke Jiayun
Ke Jiayun
  15:29 UTC+8, 2021-06-04       0

People with phobias about needles can have atomized COVID-19 inhalation vaccines instead of injections in the near future, and vaccine developers are applying for emergency-use authorization.

This good news was released by military scientist Chen Wei, whose team developed a single-shot COVID-19 vaccine with domestic drugmaker CanSino Biologics, at the Pujiang Innovation Forum in Shanghai, which concludes today.

Her single-shot COVID-19 vaccine is now being promoted in more parts of China along with those requiring two or three shots.

Chen, an academician at the Chinese Academy of Engineering and researcher at the Academy of Military Sciences' Institute of Military Medicine, said in a speech at the forum's plenary session on Thursday that she led her team to develop with CanSino an inhaled recombinant COVID-19 vaccine, and they are applying for emergency use.

In a video clip she played at the session, a Wuhan resident who participated in their clinical test inhaled the atomized vaccine through a special device, and held his breath for several seconds to finish the vaccination. The tiny particles of the vaccine then entered his respiratory tract and lungs.

According to Chen, in addition to humoral and cellular immunity, the new atomized COVID-19 inhalation vaccine can lead to mucosal immunity, and its dose is only one-fifth of the injected vaccine with adenovirus vector. Its use is likely to cut the cost of vaccinations and lead to more people receiving them.

"Our country's research and development ability for vaccines is now among the forerunners in the world, and we should have full confidence in our science and technology," said Chen.

Under the support of the Ministry of Science and Technology, the Academy of Military Sciences has established a platform on technologies related to adenovirus vector.

"The platform can be likened to the rocket launch platform. With it, we can 'launch' vaccines targeting different viruses," said Chen.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Liu Qi
﻿
Special Reports
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     