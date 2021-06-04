Splendor of Macau on show at Shanghai's Waitanyuan

Food, entertainment and the intangible cultural heritage of Macau are on display at Waitanyuan, in downtown Huangpu District, through Monday.

The "2021 Macau Week in Shanghai," organized by Macau's economic and finance department, aims to promote Macau's local culture and to attract tourists from Shanghai and the Yangtze River Delta region.

Ma Yue / SHINE

As well as purchasing Macau's specialties including snacks and handicrafts, visitors can also collect coupons and obtain tourism information from the exhibition stands set up by Macau's major resort and entertainment groups.

Visitors can also enjoy a short lion dance and get a glimpse of a lion dance drama which will be jointly presented by MGM China and Guangzhou Song and Dance Theater in the second half of the year.

The dance drama "MGM Awakening Lion" is adapted from Guangzhou Song and Dance Theater's signature dance production "Awakening Lion," which won the 11th Lotus Award. The dance theater tailored a new version of the performance, which will become the residency show of Macau's MGM Cotai.

Ma Yue / SHINE

Exhibition info

Dates: Through June 7, 11am-10pm

Venue: Waitanyuan

Address: Yuanmingyuan Road pedestrian street and South Suzhou Road

