News / Metro

Experts to guide district's digital transformation

﻿ Yang Jian
Yang Jian
  20:34 UTC+8, 2021-06-07       0
Expert panel appointed to guide digital transformation in Changning District as it aims to become an international quality district with global influence.
﻿ Yang Jian
Yang Jian
  20:34 UTC+8, 2021-06-07       0
Experts to guide district's digital transformation
Ti Gong

Wu Zhiqiang (fifth from left), a member of the Chinese Academy of Engineering and vice president of Tongji University, is appointed to direct Changning District's digitalization campaign along with other experts from companies and research institutes.

Smart applications related to community life, medical services, education and senior care are to be launched in downtown Changning District to speed up digital transformation and improve people's daily lives.

Trial operation of a "one-button" elderly care platform will be launched in Changning communities to allow senior residents to make medical appointments and emergency calls from home, as well as calling cabs or having meals delivered.

Intelligent sensors, such as smart chips in electric and water meters, will be installed to ensure the safety of elderly people living alone.

An expert panel was appointed on Monday to guide the district's digital transformation.

Wang Lan, Changning's Party secretary, said the district aims to take the lead in the digital transformation process among local districts.

The applications will mainly focus on the economy, life and governance to cap Changning's ambition to become an international quality district with global influence, Wang said.

The new experts include Wu Zhiqiang, a member of the Chinese Academy of Engineering and vice president of Tongji University.

"Digitalization leads to the future of China," Wu said in a speech after accepting the three-year appointment. He said the applications should cap the demand of different groups of people, such as the elderly, out of towners and the young generation. He introduced a "Digital Happy Home" blueprint he had designed for the district.

The Changning government has launched a survey to identify the digital demands of companies and residents.

Residents' main concerns include privacy and cybersecurity, community services, parking management and noise as well as the "digital divide" of the elderly and physically challenged, said Yang Yuanfei, the district's deputy director.

Older people, for example, had complained it was difficult for them to operate the apps to call a cab, book tickets, pay parking charges or make medical appointments, Yang said.

To solve the problems, some smart tools, furniture and daycare facilities easy to operate for the elderly will be developed under the guidance of the government.

Local expats, tourists and migrant workers were mainly concerned about the government's talent policies and subsidies as well as how to solve inter-provincial issues.

Changning is home to over 4,900 Internet companies related to fresh e-commerce, touchless delivery, online education, online entertainment, new mobile transport and online finance. Leading enterprises such as Meituan, Pinduoduo and Ctrip are based in the district.

Many Internet companies have altered their business models amid the pandemic and now focus on livestreaming sales and e-commerce.

New infrastructure such as additional 5G base stations will be built to cover the district, while more innovation parks like the High Street Loft-Creater park, one of the city's first online new economy industrial parks, have been launched to support the sector.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Cai Wenjun
Meituan
Pinduoduo
Ctrip
﻿
Special Reports
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     