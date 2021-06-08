2 imported COVID-19 cases reported in Shanghai

They are one Chinese and one Japanese. Meanwhile, eight patients were discharged from hospital upon recovery.

Two imported coronavirus cases were reported in the city on Monday, said the Shanghai Health Commission on Tuesday morning. No locally transmitted cases were reported.

The first patient is a Chinese studying in the United Kingdom who arrived at the Shanghai Pudong International Airport on June 1.

The second patient is a Japanese who arrived at the local airport on June 6.

Both cases have been transferred to the designated hospital for treatment, while 37 close contacts on the same flights with them have been put under quarantine and observation at designated places.



Meanwhile, eight patients were discharged upon recovery.

So far, of all the 1,759 imported cases, 1,690 have been discharged upon recovery and 69 are still hospitalized.

Two imported suspected cases are undergoing test.

Of all the 371 local cases, 364 have been discharged upon recovery. There have been so far seven local fatalities.

No suspected local cases were reported, and no asymptomatic infection cases are undergoing medical observation now, the local health commission said.