Local hospital simplifies treatments for critical patients

  12:19 UTC+8, 2021-06-09       0
Shanghai Chest Hospital's new multidisciplinary clinics provide patients with comprehensive and individualized diagnosis, treatment and long-term management.
Patients with complicated conditions at Shanghai Chest Hospital can now receive comprehensive and individualized diagnosis, treatment and long-term management through the hospital's 12 newly established multidisciplinary (MDT) clinics.

Experts from different departments offer one-stop service through the MDT clinics, which can be reserved online via the hospital's public WeChat account.

Patients also can upload medical reports and check results through the account after making reservations to provide doctors with a better understanding of their conditions prior to their appointments.

The MDT clinic is not only a one-time outpatient service but also provides  entire-process management. Each MDT team has one expert to select and evaluate patients. Those who meet MDT criteria receive feedback from the online system, while those with less serious conditions are directed to appropriate departments for treatment.

Following MDT appointments, experts carry out follow-up management and discussions related to patients' conditions, treatment effects and life quality to provide timely intervention and instruction.

Local hospital simplifies treatments for critical patients
Ti Gong

Experts at the MDT clinic discuss a complicated case.

﻿
