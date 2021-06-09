Shanghai police improve management services

Measures to improve efficiency include a green channel for students taking exams when applying for ID cards and online application for foreigners seeking work or residence permits.

Shanghai police have implemented 10 measures, including promoting self-service check-in at city hotels, online booking for new car registration and a unified ID photo library for citizens in the Yangtze River Delta region, to improve services in fields that include public security, traffic and entry-exit permits.

They also launched a green channel to give priority to students taking exams when they apply for ID cards, according to a press release on Wednesday.

Registered residents of the Yangtze River Delta region can apply for exit-entry permits to Hong Kong and Macau at any exit-entry administration in the region.

College and high school students can apply for settlement in the place where they move, with no need to travel back and forth between the places they are moving from and moving to, the bureau said.

Permanent residents in region may also apply for household registration for new-borns at their actual residence, which could be far from their permanent residence.

Among the other measures, foreigners can apply for work and residence permits online.