News / Metro

New site of city archives opens as China's largest

﻿ Yang Jian
Yang Jian
  19:35 UTC+8, 2021-06-10       0
The new site of Shanghai Archives has opened to the public free in the Pudong New Area with exhibitions showcasing the city's development and the history of the Party.
﻿ Yang Jian
Yang Jian
  19:35 UTC+8, 2021-06-10       0
Shot by Jiang Xiaowei. Edited by Jiang Xiaowei. Subtitles by Yang Jian.
New site of city archives opens as China's largest
Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

An exhibition on reform and opening-up at the new Shanghai Archives.

The new site of Shanghai Archives has opened to the public free in the Pudong New Area. It is China's biggest provincial-level archives.

The site on Baiyang Road features an exhibition on Shanghai's history since it opened its port in 1843 and visitors can search the archives free.

Some 4.6 million pieces of archives are collected in the new complex, which includes a 17-story warehouse building, a four-story technical building and a five-story public service center, which is open to visitors who make reservations.

Visitors can check historical documents, see exhibitions, read books, listen to lectures and socialize with others.

The old site in a Bund building has limited storage and exhibition space. But it is still in operation.

The archives service center in the new site covers about 1,000 square meters. Visitors can check digital, paper or tape versions of documents as well as government files. About 100 people can search and browse the archives at the center at the same time.

An exhibition about the city's development over the past 170 years has opened at the new archives.

"Some 1,000 most precious archives are selected from the collection to review the history and development of the city from a fishing town to a metropolis," said Zhang Yaojun, a deputy director at the archives.

New site of city archives opens as China's largest
Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

Visitors can check historical documents at an archive service center.

The permanent exhibition recalls the port opening of Shanghai, the founding of the Communist Party of China, the Chinese War of Resistance against Japanese Aggression (1931-45), the liberation of Shanghai and the reform and opening-up. Many of the documents are being shown for the first time.

The earliest land regulation of the concessions in Shanghai is displayed at the beginning of the exhibition. The historical document released in 1845 marks the establishment of the first foreign settlement in the city.

Historical photos of the city's landmarks such as the old Shanghai Railway Station and Yuyuan Garden as well as the Zigzag Bridge are also on show.

The original documents of the Greater Shanghai Plan review the blueprint to move the city's downtown and key governmental facilities to the Wujiaochang area in northeast Yangpu District around the 1930s. Though the plan has never been realized, many historical structures have been preserved, such as the former Shanghai Library, which is now the Yangpu Library.

The design charts of the Waibaidu, or Garden Bridge, are being displayed along with a major renovation plan for the Bund architecture in 1930.

A photograph taken in 1933 on the Bund not only shows the original exotic architectural styles, but also the busy shipping ports in the Lujiazui area, said Zhang.

New site of city archives opens as China's largest
Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

The first and second full Chinese editions of "The Communist Manifesto."

Shanghai's prosperous businesses are highlighted in the exhibition. Key exhibits include old photographs about the four big Chinese department stores on Nanjing Road – Wing On, Sincere, Sun Sun and The Sun.

The founding of the Party in Shanghai is a key section of the exhibition.

The first and second full Chinese editions of "The Communist Manifesto" translated by linguist and educator Chen Wangdao are on display. There are only five original first editions in Shanghai.

The other four are stored at the Memorial of the First National Congress of the CPC, Shanghai Library, Library of Shanghai Academy of Social Sciences and Luxun Museum, said Zhang.

A group of photos show the earliest sites of the Archives of the CPC Central Committee, which were hidden in local residential neighborhoods. Over 20,000 pieces of archives stored in the secret sites have been preserved.

Manufacturing reports of China's first 10,000-ton hydro-press machine from the Jiangnan Shipyard and the Fenghuang (Phoenix) car, a domestically manufactured limousine, are also on display to showcase the city's industrial achievements.

New site of city archives opens as China's largest
Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

A visitor reads information about the opening of Shanghai's port in 1843.

New site of city archives opens as China's largest
Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

The interior of a typical Shanghai home in the 1970s.

New site of city archives opens as China's largest
Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

The exhibition about the liberation of Shanghai in May, 1949.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Cai Wenjun
CPC
﻿
Special Reports
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     