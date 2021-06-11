2 imported COVID-19 cases reported in Shanghai

Four patients were discharged from hospital upon recovery. Meanwhile, 10 imported suspected cases are undergoing test.

Two imported coronavirus cases were reported in the city on Thursday, said the Shanghai Health Commission on Friday morning. No locally transmitted cases were reported.

The first patient is a Taiwan resident who arrived at the Shanghai Pudong International Airport on June 6.

The second patient is a Chinese studying in Japan who arrived at the local airport on June 8.

Both new cases have been transferred to the designated hospital for treatment, while 42 close contacts on the same flights with them have been put under quarantine and observation at designated places.



Meanwhile, four patients were discharged upon recovery.

So far, of all the 1,770 imported cases, 1,704 have been discharged upon recovery and 66 are still hospitalized.

Ten imported suspected cases are undergoing test.

Of all the 371 local cases, 364 have been discharged upon recovery. There have been so far seven local fatalities.

No suspected local cases were reported, and no asymptomatic infection cases are undergoing medical observation now, the local health commission said.