Education on intellectual property law and judicial practice strengthened

The 2021 intellectual property development forum was jointly held by the Shanghai People's Procuratorate and Tongji University on June 11.

The two sides signed a cooperation agreement on strengthening education on intellectual property law and judicial practice.

The two sides will further consolidate, promote and deepen mutual cooperation, and complement each other's advantages, resource sharing, teaching and learning, personnel exchange, jointly carrying out curriculum development, and hold an annual international forum on intellectual property inspection.

While training more intellectual property prosecutors, it also provides practical materials for the establishment of intellectual property discipline in Tongji University.

The two sides will take the signing of the cooperation agreement as an opportunity to expand the international exchanges and cooperation, promote in-depth participation in the construction of the global governance system of intellectual property, and enhance the international influence of China's judicial protection of intellectual property.

The theme of the forum on June 11 was "judicial practice and response of intellectual property rights under high-quality development."

The participating experts exchanged views on such important topics as "development and response of intellectual property rights under the new international pattern" and "judicial protection of intellectual property rights under high-quality development." They held a round table meeting with the theme of "integration of intellectual property protection mechanism."

The forum focused on the key areas of intellectual property rights, combined with the overall situation and international vision, grasped the development trend of intellectual property rights, conducted beneficial exploration and in-depth research on the construction of all-round judicial protection of intellectual property rights, and gathered wisdom and strength to build a highland of international intellectual property protection.

The International Intellectual Property Institute of Tongji University has China's only joint master's degree program on intellectual property law with the United Nations World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO).

It also has the scholarship program of "Chinese government intellectual property master" (Belt and Road Initiative program) and the interdisciplinary doctoral program of intellectual property entrusted by the Ministry of Education and the State Intellectual Property Office.

In recent years, intellectual property has increasingly become the strategic resource and core competitiveness of national innovation and development.

Shanghai procuratorates and Tongji University have done their best to protect intellectual property rights.

The city's procuratorates have issued a series of work opinions, issued an annual white paper on intellectual property prosecutions for six consecutive years, produced a guide to enterprise intellectual property protection, established the first comprehensive intellectual property protection research center of procuratorates in China, and fully implemented the requirements of intellectual property protection.

In January, in line with the deployment of the Supreme People's Procuratorate, the Shanghai People's Procuratorate, its third branch and eight procuratorates in Pudong, Xuhui, Yangpu, Putuo, Jing'an and Minhang set up intellectual property procuratorial offices to integrate criminal, civil and administrative procuratorial functions and further improve the comprehensive judicial protection level of intellectual property.