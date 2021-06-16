News / Metro

Qingpu improves digital medical services

Local residents in Qingpu New City now have easier access to free professional advice, leading experts and smart Internet medical services.
Local residents in Qingpu New City now have easier access to free professional advice, leading experts and smart Internet medical services, the Shanghai Health Commission said during a ceremony today.

Four leading Fudan University hospitals, including Zhongshan Hospital, the Obstetrics & Gynecology Hospital, Children's Hospital and the Eye, Ear, Nose and Throat Hospital, joined the Yangtze River Delta (Shanghai) Internet Hospital to improve the development of a digital medical hub in the Yangtze River Delta area.

The Internet hospital, which was built by Zhongshan Hospital and the government of Qingpu District, opened last October. It combines the medical resources of Shanghai's neighboring provinces, including Jiangsu and Zhejiang, and is the first Internet hospital in the country that accepts remote medical insurance payments.

In the hospital's smart ward, patients have access to services such as remote ward rounds and remote, real-time diagnoses provided by experts, and doctors can read test results online. The medical examination center is equipped with smart blood-sampling devices and robots to increase efficiency.

Leading experts from Zhongshan Hospital were appointed to support the Qingpu medical service during the ceremony.

Zhongshan Hospital, health authorities and the Qingpu government are partnering to further improve the construction of the district's central hospital with 1,200 beds, and establish a general practitioner training center to improve the level of medical services in the district, officials said.

Free diagnoses and professional advice were offered by hundreds of doctors from leading hospitals during the ceremony.

The ceremony is one of a series of activities that began in March to mark the 100th anniversary of the founding of the Communist Party of China, focused on sharing superior medical resources from five urban hospitals to five rural "new cites" in Shanghai.

Hundreds of doctors and experts provide free diagnoses to Qingpu District residents during the ceremony today.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Cai Wenjun
