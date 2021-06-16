News / Metro

Huangpu encouraging investment from overseas

Yang Jian
Yang Jian
  19:10 UTC+8, 2021-06-16       0
District seeking to attract foreign companies to set up research and development centers or innovation platforms with the offer of full support and financial incentives.
Yang Jian
Yang Jian
  19:10 UTC+8, 2021-06-16       0
Huangpu encouraging investment from overseas
Ti Gong

The 2021 Foreign Investment Promotion Conference and Foreign-funded R&D Center Policy Briefing in Huangpu District on Wednesday.

Overseas companies are being encouraged to set up research and development centers or innovation platforms in Huangpu with full support and financial incentives as it aims to aims to become the top choice for foreign investment in the Asia Pacific Region, the government said on Wednesday.

"Huangpu is historically attractive to foreign companies. China's first joint venture as well as foreign broker and personal insurance company are based in the district," said Gao Yun, the district's Party secretary.

"The district will create the 'most comfortable' development environment for foreign investment," he said.

Foreign companies in financial, professional and trade services are encouraged to set up R&D centers, global research centers or open innovation platforms, Gao said.

Once the centers are recognized, the district will offer subsidies and awards equivalent to new multinational headquarters in Huangpu. Up to three million yuan (US$468,900) in startup or housing subsidies, for instance, will be offered to new qualified overseas R&D centers.

The government will also attract and subsidize foreign high-tech companies as well as encourage them to list on the city's STAR Market.

Existing foreign R&D centers are encouraged to turn their research into products and a green channel will be opened to support the conversion of research results. New products and technologies will get subsidies of 500,000 yuan by making their debut in Huangpu or at the annual China International Import Expo.

The district also said it will safeguard foreign-funded R&D centers with services for professionals and finance as well as intellectual property rights.

The district launched the 2021 Foreign Investment Promotion Conference and Foreign-funded R&D Center Policy Briefing on the Bund on Wednesday. Representatives from foreign chambers of commerce, consulates and some 60 overseas companies attended the meeting organized by the Shanghai Foreign Investment Development Fund and Huangpu's commerce commission.

Huangpu has released 12 new measures to implement China's Foreign Investment Law, which came into effect on January 1 last year. The measures focus on further opening up, promoting foreign investment, upgrading services and protecting the rights and interests of investors. They cover the district's key industries of finance, trade, scientific innovation, culture and education.

Despite the pandemic, Huangpu attracted 128 overseas companies in 2020, including four multinational headquarters, with a total overseas investment of US$820 million. Half of the district's regional tax revenue came from the foreign-funded investments last year, according to the district government.

Several leading foreign firms, including Dyson, Nexperia and Swarovski, were awarded at the meeting for their contributions to the regional economy.

Huangpu encouraging investment from overseas
Ti Gong

Representatives from foreign chambers of commerce, consulates and some 60 overseas companies attend the meeting.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Cai Wenjun
CIIE
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     