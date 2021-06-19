News / Metro

Director Peng Xiaolian farewelled by friends and film community

﻿ Hu Min
Hu Min
  21:59 UTC+8, 2021-06-19       0
A memorial event commemorating award-winning domestic director Peng Xiaolian was held in Qingpu District on Saturday.
﻿ Hu Min
Hu Min
  21:59 UTC+8, 2021-06-19       0
Director Peng Xiaolian farewelled by friends and film community
Ti Gong

People pay their respects despite the rain. 

Director Peng Xiaolian farewelled by friends and film community
Ti Gong

A commemorative plaque.

A memorial event commemorating award-winning domestic director Peng Xiaolian was held in Qingpu District on Saturday. 

Peng was born in Shanghai in 1953 and died on June 19, 2019.

Peng directed a number of award-winning films about Shanghai such as "Shanghai Story" and "Once Upon A Time in Shanghai."

Peng's "Shanghai Rumba" tells the story of two filmmakers working in Shanghai in the 1940s.

Her father Peng Baishan (1910-1968) was a member of the League of Left-Wing Writers which promoted socialist realism in literary works, while her mother was a legendary newspaper worker. 

Officials from the Shanghai Publicity Department, representatives of Shanghai Film Association and Peng's friends bid farewell to her at  Fushouyuan Cemetery on Saturday. 

Director Peng Xiaolian farewelled by friends and film community
Ti Gong

A video tribute. 

A commemorative plaque was unveiled on Saturday at the cemetery. 

It was made of two pieces of granite, and features a lotus relief, symbolizing her noble character. 

The stone tablet was carved with her last words: "I leave full of love, and death is not all of darkness because of your love. I wish all of you enjoy the meaning of life and joy, and live healthy every day."

Peng won respect from Chinese audiences and filmmakers," said Ren Zhonglun, director of Shanghai Film Association and deputy director of Shanghai Federation of Literary and Art Circles.  "Writing and film shooting was her lifelong belief."

Director Peng Xiaolian farewelled by friends and film community
Ti Gong

Posters chart Peng's life. 

She created many good works of literature and film, and she used words and the lens to depict the city of Shanghai and the changes in Chinese society, said Ren. 

She stuck to her ideals and beliefs despite ups and downs, and she will be remembered by the city of Shanghai, the film circle of China, audiences and history,  he said.

Famous Chinese director Li Shaohong attended the event, and Chinese actor Hu Ge and actress Yuan Quan played video recalling the life of Peng. 

Source: SHINE   Editor: Cai Wenjun
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     