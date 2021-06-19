Director Peng Xiaolian farewelled by friends and film community

A memorial event commemorating award-winning domestic director Peng Xiaolian was held in Qingpu District on Saturday.

Ti Gong

Ti Gong

Peng was born in Shanghai in 1953 and died on June 19, 2019.

Peng directed a number of award-winning films about Shanghai such as "Shanghai Story" and "Once Upon A Time in Shanghai."

Peng's "Shanghai Rumba" tells the story of two filmmakers working in Shanghai in the 1940s.

Her father Peng Baishan (1910-1968) was a member of the League of Left-Wing Writers which promoted socialist realism in literary works, while her mother was a legendary newspaper worker.

Officials from the Shanghai Publicity Department, representatives of Shanghai Film Association and Peng's friends bid farewell to her at Fushouyuan Cemetery on Saturday.

Ti Gong

A commemorative plaque was unveiled on Saturday at the cemetery.

It was made of two pieces of granite, and features a lotus relief, symbolizing her noble character.

The stone tablet was carved with her last words: "I leave full of love, and death is not all of darkness because of your love. I wish all of you enjoy the meaning of life and joy, and live healthy every day."

Peng won respect from Chinese audiences and filmmakers," said Ren Zhonglun, director of Shanghai Film Association and deputy director of Shanghai Federation of Literary and Art Circles. "Writing and film shooting was her lifelong belief."

Ti Gong

She created many good works of literature and film, and she used words and the lens to depict the city of Shanghai and the changes in Chinese society, said Ren.

She stuck to her ideals and beliefs despite ups and downs, and she will be remembered by the city of Shanghai, the film circle of China, audiences and history, he said.

Famous Chinese director Li Shaohong attended the event, and Chinese actor Hu Ge and actress Yuan Quan played video recalling the life of Peng.