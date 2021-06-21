British expat marvels at city's waste-sorting progress

The 75th episode of "Shanghai Through Our Eyes" features Briton Marie Harder, a professor at Fudan University's Department of Environment Science and Engineering.

Back in the United Kingdom, Harder studied waste recycling for residents. She first came to Shanghai for a visit in 2011.

"When I arrived in Shanghai, the (waste-sorting) policy wasn't so important as it is today," she said. "No city in the world has achieved food-waste diversion like Shanghai. This achievement is already world-leading. They (Shanghai and China) should be extremely proud of themselves."

Harder said she is not a fan of big cities, but Shanghai is an exception. She has accepted the university's invitation to stay until her retirement.