Shanghai through eyes of Canadian expatriate

The 74th episode of "Shanghai Through Our Eyes" features Canadian expatriate Shawn Patrick Tilling, head of 3D Animation and Visual Effects, Shanghai Vancouver Film School.

He is also a director, writer and producer for commercial television and films.

What Tilling likes about Shanghai most is its sense of futurism, the adaptation of emerging technologies, as well as the contrast between old and new.

"China is a place of growth, of development," he said. "Everything is getting better and better, and the film industry is no different. It's growing, it's developing, it's becoming stronger."