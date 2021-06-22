﻿
Skies to light up for Party celebrations

Light show along the Huangpu River from June 30 to July 4 to celebrate the 100th anniversary of the founding of the Communist Party of China promises to be a feast for the eyes.
A light show along the Huangpu River celebrating the 100th anniversary of the founding of the Communist Party of China will be staged daily from June 30 to July 4.

Lasting six minutes, it will features laser lights and music to present a feast to the eyes. 

The light show will change color from orange, green, blue and red and display important incidents in China's revolutionary history, according to the Shanghai Greenery and Public Sanitation Bureau. 

It will be staged between 7:30pm and 10:30pm with an interval of 30 minutes. 

The light show can be appreciated at the Bund, the North Bund and Lujiazui areas, according to the bureau. 

It reminds residents and tourists to wear masks, maintain social distancing and avoid crowded areas when appreciating the show. 

Source: SHINE   Editor: Cai Wenjun
