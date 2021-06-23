6 imported COVID-19 cases reported in Shanghai

They are Chinese returning from France, Russia, Thailand and the US. Meanwhile, two patients were discharged from hospital upon recovery.

Six imported coronavirus cases were reported in the city on Tuesday, said the Shanghai Health Commission on Wednesday morning. No locally transmitted cases were reported.

The first patient is a Chinese studying in France who arrived at the Shanghai Pudong International Airport on June 14.

The second patient is a Chinese working in Russia who arrived at the local airport on June 18.

The third patient is a Chinese working in Thailand who arrived at the local airport on June 19.

The fourth and fifth patients are Chinese studying in the United States who arrived at the local airport on the same flight on June 20.

The sixth patient is a Chinese traveling in France who arrived at the local airport on June 8.

All the new cases have been transferred to the designated hospital for treatment, while 100 close contacts on the same flights with them have been put under quarantine and observation at designated places.

Meanwhile, two patients were discharged upon recovery.

So far, of all the 1,819 imported cases, 1,747 have been discharged upon recovery and 72 are still hospitalized.

One imported suspected case is undergoing test.

Of all the 371 local cases, 364 have been discharged upon recovery. There have been so far seven local fatalities.

No suspected local cases were reported, and no asymptomatic infection cases are undergoing medical observation now, the local health commission said.