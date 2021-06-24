﻿
News / Metro

Guilin Road station on Metro Line 15 to open

﻿ Chen Huizhi
Chen Huizhi
Metro Line 15, with an interchange to Line 9 at the new station, will be fully open on Sunday when the world's largest Metro network will have 460 Metro and Maglev stations.
The Guilin Road station on Metro Line 15 will open on Sunday, Shanghai Metro said on Thursday.

By then, Line 15 will be fully open and the number of Metro and Maglev stations in Shanghai will have increased to 460.

Passengers can interchange to Line 9 at the station.

Meanwhile, the last trains on Line 17 will be half an hour later from Sunday. This means that the last Line 17 train will leave from Hongqiao Railway Station at 11pm, and the last train from Oriental Land at 10:30pm.

Shanghai has the world's largest Metro network.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Cai Wenjun
