Workshops created to mediate consumption disputes

More than 150 workshops designed to mediate consumption-related disputes have been established across Shanghai to create a satisfying consumption environment in the city, local market authorities said today.

Mediators at these workshops include officials from different authorities, such as market watchdogs and the judicial system.

Legal service organizations, social organizations and companies are also encouraged to get involved in the mediation workshop mechanism, the Shanghai Administration for Market Regulation said.

The mechanism will be promoted in the entire Yangtze River Delta region, providing consumers with efficient and low-cost channels to solve consumption disputes.

The number of consumption-related disputes has increased in recent years due to the rapid development of new business models and increasing awareness of consumers in safeguarding their rights and interests.

Under the workshop mechanism and coordination of market and judicial authorities, more than 160,000 disputes have been handled with economic losses totaling 220 million yuan (US$34 million) retrieved, according to the administration.

Market authorities in the delta region also signed a cooperation memorandum today to better protect the rights and interests of consumers.