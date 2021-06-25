﻿
News / Metro

Volunteer services to elevate 'urban soft power'

Forum in Xuhui District hears how downtown communities are to further promote their volunteer services with lectures and exhibitions about their efforts to help local residents.
Ti Gong

Volunteers at the Jiangnan Community showcase their practices at the Xuhui forum.

Downtown communities are to further promote voluntary services to help enhance Shanghai's "urban soft power," a forum in Xuhui District heard.

Fourteen volunteer projects in the district are being promoted to encourage more volunteer services at community level.

The Jiangnan Community, for instance, has formed a volunteer team of mainly former employees of the Jiangnan Shipyard and their relatives. They offer consultation in elevator installation and organize a civic center for residents to discuss community issues.

The community was recently named as one of "China's most beautiful volunteer service communities." The nation's shipping culture and history have also been highlighted during the volunteer services, according to the neighborhood committee.

Lingyun Subdistrict has been encouraging its shops to take an active part in voluntary services. A "volunteer street" has been unveiled on Meilong Road with 28 stores promising free services for residents.

A Baoyile volunteer team has been launched in Tianping Subdistrict with ages ranging between 65 and 83. Members mediate neighborhood disputes as well as prepare meals for the elderly, cleaners and police officers.

A group of volunteer lecturers organized in Changqiao Subdistrict have been invited to give talks about their life experiences and volunteer practices.

The projects were introduced at the Shijianhui (literally "practices gathering") forum. 

The forums are held regularly at the Xuhui District Hui Exhibition Hall, with experts, community workers, volunteers and residents sharing their experience and practices related to volunteer services. Six public lectures will be held offline and online to introduce 25 volunteer and community services across Xuhui.

After the lectures end, the projects will be on display at "civilization practice centers" and be promoted across Xuhui. An expert panel including professors has been appointed to give suggestions about volunteer projects.

Ti Gong

Outstanding volunteers with their awards at the Xuhui forum

