Fraud awareness campaign targets those most at risk

Shanghai police announced a new fraud awareness campaign in local communities on Sunday.

Ti Gong

The campaign, focusing on Internet and telecom fraud, will be held in the form of lectures for different groups of people who have been found to be more susceptible to specific types of fraud.

Popular community police officers will give lectures.

In Jing'an District, accountants will be alerted to typical company fraud tricks, and in Hongkou Disrict, teenagers will be warned about fraud traps in Internet games.

Other targeted groups include senior residents and university students who are considered to be easy prey by fraudsters who claim to be law enforcement officers or offer dubious moonlighting opportunities.