﻿
News / Metro

Fraud awareness campaign targets those most at risk

﻿ Chen Huizhi
Chen Huizhi
  19:17 UTC+8, 2021-06-27       0
Shanghai police announced a new fraud awareness campaign in local communities on Sunday.
﻿ Chen Huizhi
Chen Huizhi
  19:17 UTC+8, 2021-06-27       0
Fraud awareness campaign targets those most at risk
Ti Gong

A community fraud awareness event held at the Upbund Life Hub mall in Hongkou District on Sunday kicked off the campaign.

Shanghai police announced a new fraud awareness campaign in local communities on Sunday.

The campaign, focusing on Internet and telecom fraud, will be held in the form of lectures for different groups of people who have been found to be more susceptible to specific types of fraud.

Popular community police officers will give lectures.

In Jing'an District, accountants will be alerted to typical company fraud tricks, and in Hongkou Disrict, teenagers will be warned about fraud traps in Internet games.

Other targeted groups include senior residents and university students who are considered to be easy prey by fraudsters who claim to be law enforcement officers or offer dubious moonlighting opportunities.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Cai Wenjun
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     