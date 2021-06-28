﻿
UN-backed sustainable procurement program launched

A program on sustainable procurement by the United Nations and international organizations was launched in suburban Qingpu District on Monday.
Ti Gong

An agreement on a United Nations-backed procurement program is inked in Shanghai's suburban Qingpu District on Monday.

A program on sustainable procurement by the United Nations and international organizations was launched in suburban Qingpu District on Monday. The program will facilitate China's businesses to participate in the international public procurement market.

The China International Center for Economic and Technical Exchanges under China's Ministry of Commerce, the United Nations Development Programme, the United Nations Office for Project Services, Shanghai Glorious Investment Development Corp Ltd and the Qingpu District Government inked an agreement on the program.

The "Knowledge Sharing, Capacity Building and Supporting Service Program on Sustainable Procurement of UN/International Organizations" was launched on Monday at  Xihongqiao Tonglian, an industrial park in the core business district of Hongqiao, 2 kilometers from the National Convention and Exhibition Center, the venue of the China International Import Expo.

The program will create a platform for Chinese businesses to participate in the international public procurement market.

It aims to promote and encourage sustainable procurement with the ultimate goal of carbon neutrality.

Through knowledge sharing and capacity building, the program will particularly help small- and medium-sized enterprises and firms set up by female entrepreneurs to participate in the procurement market of international organizations and tackle challenges such as lack of capacity, information and supporting services.

It hopes to create an environment of fair competition and lower the procurement cost of international organizations at the same time.

The program will forge partnerships and promote China's SMEs and female entrepreneur firms to establish and enhance cooperation with international organizations.

As the first one-stop service and capacity building center established by the UN China, the program will benefit companies in China, particularly in the Yangtze River Delta region, to participate in procurement for the UN and provide more good resources to UN's procurement, achieving a win-win situation, said Xu Jian, deputy Party secretary and acting governor of Qingpu District.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Yang Meiping
