Security tightened before Party centenary

Shanghai police embarked on a citywide campaign starting from Monday to ensure safety for the upcoming CPC centenary.

Ti Gong

A citywide campaign to enhance public security, traffic safety and fire safety was launched by Shanghai police on Monday.

At major Metro stations, police have beefed up their presence ahead of celebrations to mark the 100th anniversary of the founding of the Communist Party of China.

Police will also intensify the crackdown on dangerous traffic offenses such as drunk driving, driving in wrong lanes, driving without license and the illegal use of passenger vehicles to transport goods.

In residential communities, they will be joined by urban management teams and community volunteers to correct illegal parking and charging of e-bikes, illegal group leasing, and the illegal accommodation of people in places serving business, storage or manufacturing purposes. Such offenses pose a risk of fire with likely large casualties.