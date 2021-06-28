﻿
News / Metro

New therapy kills cancer cells with extreme cold and blistering heat

﻿ Cai Wenjun
Cai Wenjun
  19:25 UTC+8, 2021-06-28       0
The world's first multi-model ablation therapy for liver cancer treatment completed its first clinical trial at Shanghai Cancer Center.
﻿ Cai Wenjun
Cai Wenjun
  19:25 UTC+8, 2021-06-28       0

The world's first multi-model ablation therapy for liver cancer treatment completed its first clinical trial at Shanghai Cancer Center, the hospital announced today.

During the therapy, doctors first use -196 degrees Celsius liquid nitrogen to freeze the cancerous tissues, and then use high-temperature ablation to heat the cancerous cells to destroy them.

The procedure not only targets cancerous tissues, but also generates patients' own immunity to prevent and control relapses and metastasis of the cancer, experts said.

Researchers Xu Xuemin from Shanghai Jiao Tong University and Li Wentao from the Shanghai Cancer Center have spent five years trying to develop a cancer ablation system that uses both freezing and heating functions.

"The entire therapy takes place through one insertion," said Dr Li Wentao, director of the cancer center's interventional treatment department. "The new multi-model ablation therapy offers hope to liver cancer patients who can't receive surgery or those with relapses or metastasis to improve treatment effects and prolong their survival."

Cancer treatments primarily consist of surgery, chemotherapy and radiation. However, more than half of liver cancer patients can't receive surgery or chemotherapy or suffer poor treatment effects due to various causes.

"The new multi-model ablation provides another option, and is expected to expanded to other cancer treatments in the future," Li said.

New therapy kills cancer cells with extreme cold and blistering heat
Ti Gong

During the therapy, doctors use liquid nitrogen to freeze the cancerous tissues, and then use high-temperature ablation to heat the cancerous cells to destroy them.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Cai Wenjun
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     