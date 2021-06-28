﻿
14 industrial projects launched in Jinshan

Fourteen industrial projects, with a total investment of 26 billion yuan (US$4 billion), are launched in Jinshan to fuel the industrial transformation and upgrade of the district.
Fourteen industrial projects, with a total investment of 26 billion yuan (US$4 billion), were launched on Monday in Jinshan District to fuel the industrial transformation and upgrade of the city's southwestern suburb.

The highlight project is the Helenbergh Industrial Park, the first cooperative project between Jinshan and Helenbergh China Holdings, which will turn an abandoned factory site into a new city landmark.

The project, with an investment of nearly 5.2 billion yuan, will take over the total area of around 152,667 square meters, nearly the size of 21 standard soccer fields. It will become an ecological industrial park featuring smart manufacturing, energy saving and health care.

Once completed, it is expected to generate 4 billion yuan in industrial output every year.

According to the district government, Jinshan has become a magnet for investment this year.

By May, agreements on 49 foreign-invested projects, with expected investment of nearly 23.4 billion yuan, had been signed, rising 86.23 percent from the same period last year. This has already exceeded the suburban district's annual goal.

