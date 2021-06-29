1 imported COVID-19 case reported in Shanghai

The patient is a Chinese working in Sri Lanka. Meanwhile, one patient was discharged from hospital upon upon recovery.

One imported coronavirus case was reported in the city on Monday, said the Shanghai Health Commission on Tuesday morning. No locally transmitted cases were reported.

The patient is a Chinese working in Sri Lanka who arrived at the Shanghai Pudong International Airport on June 26.

The new case has been transferred to the designated hospital for treatment, while 14 close contacts on the same flight have been put under quarantine and observation at designated places.

Meanwhile, one patient was discharged upon recovery.

So far, of all the 1,831 imported cases, 1,777 have been discharged upon recovery and 54 are still hospitalized.

One imported suspected case is undergoing test.

Of all the 371 local cases, 364 have been discharged upon recovery. There have been so far seven local fatalities.

No suspected local cases were reported, and no asymptomatic infection cases are undergoing medical observation now, the local health commission said.