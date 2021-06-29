Ban on drones announced for Party centenary

A drone ban will be in force in Shanghai from June 30 to July 15 during celebrations to mark the centenary of the CPC.

Shanghai police said drones will be banned from certain areas of the city during the Party centenary celebrations.

The ban will be in force from June 30 to July 15.

The areas include the themed light show area along Huangpu River, or more precisely the river between Nanpu Bridge and Yangpu Bridge, and 500 meters into the inland along the river, as well as key revolutionary relic sites.



Some of the banned sites are the Memorial of the First National Congress of the CPC in Xintiandi, the Former Residence of Mao Zedong near Nanjing Road W., the Sihang Warehouse, the Longhua Martyrs Memorial and 15 other sites which are located in the central parts of the city.

Drones will be banned within 100 meters from these sites.