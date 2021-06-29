Love the nightlife as the popular Green Escape street fair returns

The popular Green Escape street fair has returned with some local flavor. The weekend-only fair has been a hangout frequented by style-conscious youngsters.

Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

Ti Gong

The weekend-only fair on Anyi Road in Jing'an, hailed as one of the trendiest in Shanghai, has been a hangout frequented by style-conscious youngsters since its launch in 2019. Its latest upgrade caters for local ayi (aunty) and ashu (uncle).

In May and June, florist, breakfast and farm produce booths open from 8am to noon, as new complementary businesses to the once afternoon-midnight fair.

In particular, they sell Shanghai-style breakfast represented by its "big four" – soy milk, dabing (big flatbread), youtiao (fried dough sticks) and cifan (glutinous rice balls).

It has created a strong atmosphere of life and local color in the middle of modern high-rises, in austere counter point to the built-up Jing'an Temple commercial area.

"A fair like this can bring customers closer. Here, they can have a taste of childhood and quality farm produce," said Yan Xiaofei, marketing director of online grocery platform Yimishiji.

Du Runling, operating manager from Shanghai Dasitian Cultural Development Co, said the fair helped the company promote rice and mushrooms from Zhangma Village in Qingpu District.

"We hope to raise people's awareness of locally planted farm produce and promote a healthy lifestyle," he said. "After having breakfast, they can buy fresh vegetables and fruit to cook at home. Also, we hope to attract people to Shanghai's rural areas to experience farm life."

Huang Ning, deputy general manager of Kerry Properties Development (Shanghai) Co added: "Anyi Road used to be a wet market about a century ago. We hope to bring people's memory back. Don't you think it is a joy to have a typical Shanghai-style breakfast here?"

According to Lin Xiaojue, director of the district's commerce commission, it fuels the city's breakfast project that aims to make breakfast convenient, more varied and healthier.

It also makes Green Escape a one day destination where people can have three meals a day, meet and make friends, enjoy street performances and free film screenings as well as take part in a variety of interactive games, said Lin.

"Green Escape has become a landmark in Shanghai," Lin said. "It's more than just a pop-up fair. It has become something synonym to Shanghai's nightlife. Therefore, many out-of-towners have come to pay a visit."

After the "morning market" closes, more than 50 booths selling beverages, grilled meats and other popular snacks will come to take over the place, together with makeshift lights, art installations and outdoor cinema. They will run until 10pm for 20 consecutive weekends.

In July, the Green Escape will have a new theme called summer party. In September and October, it will display lifestyle of urban camping. And in November and December, festive deco rations and activities will be in place.

In accordance with health and safety guidance, the hourly number of visitors at Green Escape is restricted to 3,500. All staff and stallholders have received COVID-19 vaccinations, and visitors are required to wear masks.

Ti Gong

Ti Gong

Ti Gong

The return of the Green Escape also marks the start of Jing'an's third nightlife festival, with more than 20 activities to light up the night.

Xintiandi-style Fengshengli has held a summer beer festival, offering great live music, an outdoor barbecue as well as different beers.

With the European Cup underway, Daning's iconic IMIX Park commercial complex is inviting customers to watch games and drink beer.

Former national team striker Xie Hui has joined the crowds.



