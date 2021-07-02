﻿
Belgian expat sees Shanghai as future of the world

Zhu Ying
Zhu Ying
  12:20 UTC+8, 2021-07-02
The 86th episode of "Shanghai Through Our Eyes" features Belgian expat Kris Van Goethem, managing director of MICE, leisure & sport at Thomas Cook China.
﻿ Zhu Ying
Zhu Ying
  12:20 UTC+8, 2021-07-02       0

The 86th episode of "Shanghai Through Our Eyes" features Belgian expat Kris Van Goethem, managing director of MICE, leisure & sport at Thomas Cook China.

"I think Shanghai is the city with the most opportunities in Asia," said Goethem. "I have received a large number of foreigners in Shanghai. No matter where they come from, they all love it here."

He once received the German football team Borussia Dortmund in Shanghai, and said the soccer players really enjoyed their time in the city.

"China is the future," said Goethem. "If you want to know the future of the world, come to Shanghai. I think China will definitely host the World Cup in the future."

His father-in-law is a member of the Communist Party of China. Joining the Party in 1948, the 91-year-old man often tells his stories to Goethem.

"He often tells me that without the CPC, he wouldn't be who he is today," he said.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Liu Qi
﻿
