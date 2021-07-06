4 new imported COVID-19 cases reported in Shanghai

They are all Chinese returning from Cambodia and Maldives. Meanwhile, one patient is discharged from hospital upon recovery.

Four imported coronavirus cases were reported in the city on Monday, said the Shanghai Health Commission on Tuesday morning. No locally transmitted cases were reported.

The first three patients are Chinese working in Cambodia who arrived at the Shanghai Pudong International Airport on July 2 on the same flight.

The fourth patient is a Chinese working in Maldives who arrived at the local airport on the same flight on July 3.

All the new cases have been transferred to the designated hospital for treatment, while 80 close contacts on the same flights with them have been put under quarantine and observation at designated places.



Meanwhile, one patient is discharged upon recovery.

So far, of all the 1,851 imported cases, 1,798 have been discharged upon recovery and 53 are still hospitalized.

One imported suspected case is undergoing test.

Of all the 371 local cases, 364 have been discharged upon recovery. There have been so far seven local fatalities.

No suspected local cases were reported, and no asymptomatic infection cases are undergoing medical observation now, the local health commission said.