Police detain suspect in Yangpu office killing

The suspect of a murder that took place at a company office in Yangpu District on Monday has been detained, Shanghai police said today.

The suspect, a 34-year-old man surnamed Liu, allegedly killed his colleague, a 38-year-old man surnamed Xu, at 10am on Monday in the company office located on Zhongshan Road N2.

After the case was reported, police quickly arrived at the scene and took Liu into custody.

Liu told the police he had an argument with Xu due to work issues.

Police said the investigation is ongoing.