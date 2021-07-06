﻿
Expo reflects growing role of interventional medicine

The Eastern International Interventional Medicine Expo will take place from November 19 to 21 at the Shanghai World Expo Exhibition and Convention Center in the Pudong New Area.
Interventional medicine has become the third largest clinical practice, following internal medicine and surgery. It has become one of major treatment methods for heart and blood-vessel diseases as well as tumors due to its advantages like small amounts of damage, quick effects and good results, local medical experts said during the launching ceremony for this year's interventional medicine expo. 

Interventional medicine is a newly developed medical field of minimally invasive endovascular therapy.

More than 300 pharmaceutical and high-tech companies from home and abroad will participate in the expo, which aims to boost clinical improvements and the domestic development of medical equipment and medications.

Due to the increase of pan-vascular diseases like cardiovascular diseases, interventional medicine has taken a greater role in Chinese clinical practices. But the majority of equipment, medicine and consumables have to be imported.

"It's urgent to boost self-research and development of high-end equipment and materials for interventional medicine in China," said Dr Li Maoquan, chairman of the expo.

