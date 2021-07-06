﻿
Expats in Pudong bone up on Chinese culture

Jinqiao's Green City community in the Pudong New Area organized an event enabling international residents to experience Chinese culture.
Ti Gong

International residents from Jinqiao's Green City community in the Pudong New Area learn about Chinese culture during an event.

Jinqiao's Green City community in the Pudong New Area organized an event enabling international residents to experience Chinese culture, community officials said today.

By visiting Luoxin Study, a salon launched by local TV anchor Luo Xin that offers reading, cultural exchanges and book sales, community residents from various countries and regions were able to enjoy Chinese tea and folk music, share books from different countries and learn about different cultures.

Expats also took in an exhibition of the history and background of the 11th solar term of the Chinese calendar xiaoshu, or slight heat, which falls on Wednesday.

Green community, one of the major international communities in the city, also announced it has invited Luo to be its cultural and art consultant to promote Chinese culture among international residents.

Ti Gong

Calligraphy about xiaoshu

Ti Gong

A woman plays pipa, a four-stringed lute, during the event.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Cai Wenjun
