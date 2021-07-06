﻿
News / Metro

'Menders of broken hearts' accused of fraud

﻿ Chen Huizhi
Chen Huizhi
  20:39 UTC+8, 2021-07-06       0
A company based in Shandong Province provided the suspicious service of helping people get their ex-lovers back, with more than 500 people falling victim.
﻿ Chen Huizhi
Chen Huizhi
  20:39 UTC+8, 2021-07-06       0
'Menders of broken hearts' accused of fraud
Ti Gong

The suspects are rounded up in Shandong Province last month.

Sixty-nine suspects were caught for allegedly defrauding people with broken hearts, Shanghai police said today.

Police in Jinshan District began their investigation in May after a man surnamed Niu reported his case.

Niu told the police he paid 3,280 yuan (US$508) to a consultation company in July of last year for its service to make his ex-girlfriend come back to him. The woman had blocked him from all means of communication, he said.

In the meantime, he was told by the consultant who served him that the woman had already seen someone new, and asked for more money because more effort was required. He was then told the woman was moved and was thinking about getting back with him. Consequently, he was asked again to pay more so the consultant could talk to the woman's new boyfriend and convince him to give her up, police said.

By April, Niu had paid about 34,000 yuan to the company, but his ex never contacted him and the company wouldn't explain its failure to help him – which was when he realized the whole thing may have been fraudulent.

Through their investigation, police found the company was one of a few similar companies operated from Shandong Province that provided suspicious services.

In the company's Internet ads, it claimed its teams were made up of qualified psychological consultants, when in reality none of its employees were, police said.

The consultants took the contact information of the targeted people from their clients, but never contacted those people. They made up stories so their clients would continue paying more money, according to police.

The suspects, most of whom are women, were caught apprehended at five different locations in Shandong last month.

So far, police have tracked down more than 500 victims of the service from different parts of the country – most of them men between 20 and 30 years old.

In total, they paid more than 7 million yuan for the service, and the largest loss in a single case was 120,000 yuan, police said.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Cai Wenjun
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     