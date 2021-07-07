4 new imported COVID-19 cases reported in Shanghai

They are Chinese returning from France, Senegal, Sri Lanka and Thailand. Meanwhile, one patient was discharged from hospital upon recovery.

Four imported coronavirus cases were reported in the city on Tuesday, said the Shanghai Health Commission on Wednesday morning. No locally transmitted cases were reported.

The first patient, a Chinese working in France, and the second patient, a Chinese working in Senegal, took the same flight and arrived at the Shanghai Pudong International Airport on July 2.

The third patient is a Chinese working in Sri Lanka who arrived at the local airport on the same flight on July 3.

The fourth patient is a Chinese working in Thailand who arrived at the local airport on the same flight on July 4.

All the new cases have been transferred to the designated hospital for treatment, while 60 close contacts on the same flights with them have been put under quarantine and observation at designated places.



Meanwhile, one patient was discharged upon recovery.

So far, of all the 1,855 imported cases, 1,799 have been discharged upon recovery and 56 are still hospitalized.

Five imported suspected cases are undergoing test.

Of all the 371 local cases, 364 have been discharged upon recovery. There have been so far seven local fatalities.

No suspected local cases were reported, and no asymptomatic infection cases are undergoing medical observation now, the local health commission said.