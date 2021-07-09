﻿
Substandard jewelry plagues local retailers

Nearly 40 percent of jewelry sold at department stores and city shops tested by a local market watchdog were substandard, authorities revealed today.

In total, 160 batches of jewelry from 63 brands were checked, and 36.8 percent failed tests for quality flaws, materials and labeling problems, according to the Shanghai Administration for Market Regulation.

Among these, a batch of necklace pendants branded Zocai and sold at Cloud Nine Plaza in Changning District failed for unmatched content of materials as their labels indicated.

The pendants were made of amethyst instead of spar as marked on the labels, according to the administration.

Another batch of necklaces sold by Diamond Foundry (Shanghai) at CapitaLand Hongkou Plaza failed, as its real weight fell short of what was marked on the labels. 

Relevant businesses have been ordered to suspend the sales of substandard products, clear their stocks and safeguard consumer rights.

An investigation is underway.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Cai Wenjun
