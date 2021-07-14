News / Metro

Man arrested for traffic violations with altered license plate

Chen Huizhi
Chen Huizhi
  20:58 UTC+8, 2021-07-14       0
A man has been detained and fined after committing several traffic offenses within a short period of time while driving his car with an altered license plate.
Chen Huizhi
Chen Huizhi
  20:58 UTC+8, 2021-07-14       0
Man arrested for traffic violations with altered license plate
Ti Gong

The man covered the letter Z on his car plate with the letter Y.

A man has been detained and fined after committing several traffic offenses within a short period of time while driving his car with an altered license plate, Shanghai police said today.

On June 17, a police officer from Pudong traffic police who is in charge of issuing fine notices to traffic offenders caught by street cameras noticed a car with a strange license plate.

One of the letters on the plate seemed to be pasted to it, and the car had 10 offenses since June 1, including running several red lights, which is quite unusual, police said.

An investigation confirmed the officer's suspicion and found the driver of the car, a man surnamed Yan, covered the letter Z with Y on the plate.

Yan was caught on the morning of June 22, and by then had 15 traffic offenses since June 1, including eight for running red lights.

Yan was detained 15 days and fined 5,000 yuan (US$773) for altering his car plate, with12 points deducted from his driver's license. His traffic offenses cost him 3,000 yuan in fines and 69 additional points deducted from his driver's license.

He will have to take a driving skills and written test on traffic rules in order to drive again.

Man arrested for traffic violations with altered license plate
Ti Gong

The man surnamed Yan is apprehended by the police on June 22.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Cai Wenjun
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     