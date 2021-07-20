News / Metro

Partnerships forged between local universities and G60 industrial alliance

Hu Min
Hu Min Yu Linxia
  20:24 UTC+8, 2021-07-20       0
The agreements were signed by the G60 High-Tech Corridor industrial alliance and four major Shanghai universities.
Hu Min
Hu Min Yu Linxia
  20:24 UTC+8, 2021-07-20       0
Partnerships forged between local universities and G60 industrial alliance
Yu Linxia / SHINE

Automated machines make customized products after receiving orders online at a company in the G60 Corridor.

The G60 High-Tech Corridor is witnessing deeper integrated development among companies, universities and research institutes, as the advanced materials technological and industrial innovation alliance in the corridor signed partnership agreements on Monday with four local universities.

The cooperation agreements were signed by the industrial alliance and Shanghai University, Shanghai Jiao Tong University, Donghua University and Shanghai University of Engineering and Technology.

Under the agreements, the industrial alliance and universities will join hands in sectors like the introduction and cultivation of high-calibers, coordination and transformation on technological projects, solutions to common difficulties within industry and research and development of new products, through which the upgrading of a new materials industry can reach a new high.

"It's an opportunity to strengthen information and research finding exchanges in the new materials industry among nine cities along the G60 Expressway," said Zhang Xinyu, deputy mayor of Jinhua, Zhejiang Province.

Formed by Songjiang District in 2016, the G60 alliance links key cities in the Yangtze River Delta, including Hangzhou, Jinhua, Huzhou, Jiaxing, Suzhou, Xuancheng, Wuhu and Hefei.

As one of the pillar industries, the new materials industry has gained momentum over the years in the G60 Corridor, with more than 300 enterprises in the industry settling there and industrial output of up to US$50 billion.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Yang Meiping
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     