Partnerships forged between local universities and G60 industrial alliance

Yu Linxia / SHINE

The G60 High-Tech Corridor is witnessing deeper integrated development among companies, universities and research institutes, as the advanced materials technological and industrial innovation alliance in the corridor signed partnership agreements on Monday with four local universities.

The cooperation agreements were signed by the industrial alliance and Shanghai University, Shanghai Jiao Tong University, Donghua University and Shanghai University of Engineering and Technology.

Under the agreements, the industrial alliance and universities will join hands in sectors like the introduction and cultivation of high-calibers, coordination and transformation on technological projects, solutions to common difficulties within industry and research and development of new products, through which the upgrading of a new materials industry can reach a new high.

"It's an opportunity to strengthen information and research finding exchanges in the new materials industry among nine cities along the G60 Expressway," said Zhang Xinyu, deputy mayor of Jinhua, Zhejiang Province.

Formed by Songjiang District in 2016, the G60 alliance links key cities in the Yangtze River Delta, including Hangzhou, Jinhua, Huzhou, Jiaxing, Suzhou, Xuancheng, Wuhu and Hefei.

As one of the pillar industries, the new materials industry has gained momentum over the years in the G60 Corridor, with more than 300 enterprises in the industry settling there and industrial output of up to US$50 billion.