Some tourist attractions closing down due to In-Fa

Some tourist attractions in Shanghai will be closed beginning Saturday due to Typhoon In-Fa.

On the list are Fengjing Ancient Town scenic area, Jinshan City Beach, Langxia Ecological Park, Jinshanzui Fishing Village and Donglin Temple scenic area.

Reopenings depend on weather conditions, tourism authorities said.